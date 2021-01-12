 Skip to main content
Recap: Lutheran South topples Lutheran North
Recap: Lutheran South topples Lutheran North

Lutheran South toppled Lutheran North 71-58 Tuesday at Lutheran North.

David Moore led the way for Lutheran North with 21 points and Devyn Jones added 11.

Lutheran South (5-5) will host Priory on Friday at 7 p.m. Lutheran North (4-5) will host Trinity on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

