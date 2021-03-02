 Skip to main content
Recap: Lutheran South triumphs over Summit
Jack Lawson notched 16 points and 10 rebounds to propel Lutheran South past visiting Summit 62-31 Tuesday.

The Lancers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 18 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Lutheran South were Jonathan Prange (23) and Austin Reis (12).

