Recap: Lutheran St. Charles downs Clopton

Lutheran St. Charles downed visiting Clopton 59-52 Wednesday.
Frank May led the way for Lutheran St. Charles with 21 points.
Lutheran St. Charles (7-8) hosts Elsberry on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Clopton (3-5) plays at North Callaway on Friday at 6 p.m.
