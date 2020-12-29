Recap: Lutheran St. Charles handily defeats St. Charles West

Lutheran St. Charles handily defeated visiting St. Charles West 61-36 Tuesday.
Marcus Coleman led the way for Lutheran St. Charles with 14 points. Brayden Wampler-Foust led St. Charles West with 9 points.
Lutheran St. Charles (6-4) goes on the road to play Timberland on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. St. Charles West (3-4) visits Francis Howell Central on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
