Recap: Lutheran St. Charles slips past Priory

Lutheran St. Charles trailed by 11 at halftime and two after three quarters but rallied for a 41-40 win over Priory Tuesday.

Lutheran St. Charles shot 53 percent (9 of 17) from the field, while Priory shot 23 percent (3 of 13). CJ Holloway Jr. was the leading scorer for Lutheran St. Charles with 15 points and Demetris Phillips added 12. Christian Gonzalez led the way for Priory with 14 points. The leading rebounders for Lutheran St. Charles were Brady Connor (9) and Demetris Phillips (9). The leading rebounder for Priory was Christian Gonzalez (14)