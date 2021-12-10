Recap: Lutheran St. Charles tops Orchard Farm

Lutheran St. Charles trailed by 28 at halftime and 43 after three quarters but rallied for a 70-58 win over Orchard Farm Friday.
-
Boys basketball notebook: Vianney scoring like never before; Seckman ends eight-game skid to Hillsboro
-
Parkway West holds on for key early-season conference win over Pattonville
-
Webster Groves blows past Riverview Gardens in tourney opener
-
State champion football trio helps Lutheran St. Charles reach final of own basketball tournament
-
Orchard Farm outlasts Vianney to advance to Lutheran St. Charles tourney final
Tyler Spaeth led Orchard Farm with 14 points and Bryce Westerfield added 10.
Lutheran St. Charles (4-2) plays at home against Valley Park on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. Orchard Farm (7-2) visits Mehlville on Monday at 5 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.