Recap: Lutheran St. Charles tops Orchard Farm
Recap: Lutheran St. Charles tops Orchard Farm

Lutheran St. Charles trailed by 28 at halftime and 43 after three quarters but rallied for a 70-58 win over Orchard Farm Friday.

Tyler Spaeth led Orchard Farm with 14 points and Bryce Westerfield added 10.

Lutheran St. Charles (4-2) plays at home against Valley Park on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. Orchard Farm (7-2) visits Mehlville on Monday at 5 p.m.

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

