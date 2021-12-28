Recap: Lutheran St. Charles tops Timberland

Lutheran St. Charles topped visiting Timberland 64-54 Tuesday.
Aaron Coffey led Lutheran St. Charles with 18 points, while Brady Connor finished with 10 and Josh Osborne added 10. Luke Busateri led Timberland with 14 points.
Lutheran St. Charles (7-3) hosts St. Charles West on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Timberland (4-4) hosts Francis Howell Central on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
