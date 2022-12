Lutheran St. Charles fell behind Vianney 53-53 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 82-70 win Friday at Vianney.

Luke Walsh led the way for Vianney with 26 points and Eddie Smajic added 24.

Lutheran St. Charles (3-2) plays at home against Priory on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Vianney (2-1) will host Lift for Life JV on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.