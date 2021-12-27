 Skip to main content
Recap: Madison, Illinois downs Belleville East
DeAngelo Enlow posted 12 points and 10 rebounds to propel Madison, Illinois over Belleville East 55-48 Monday at Collinsville.

The Trojans were effective from the free throw line making 13 of 29. Also finishing in double figures for Madison, Illinois was Eric Hurst with 26 points. Alan Mason led the way for Belleville East with 23 points and Jordan Pickett added 13. The other leading rebounder for Madison, Illinois was Eric Hurst (8). The leading rebounder for Belleville East was Jordan Pickett (11)

Madison, Illinois (9-2) plays at home against Chester on Tuesday, January 4 at 7:30 p.m. Belleville East (8-2) plays at home against O'Fallon on Tuesday, January 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

