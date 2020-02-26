Recap: Madison, Illinois triumphs over Gibault

Javonnie Moore had a game-high 25 points to lead Madison, Illinois to a 59-23 win over visiting Gibault Wednesday.
Also finishing in double figures for Madison, Illinois was DeAngelo Enlow with 13 points. Gavin Kohnz led Gibault with 8 points.
