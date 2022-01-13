 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Maplewood-RH defeats Lutheran North
Recap: Maplewood-RH defeats Lutheran North

Micah Grawer had a game-high 25 points to lead Maplewood-RH to a 74-69 win over Lutheran North Thursday at Lutheran North.

Also finishing in double figures for Maplewood-RH were Tommy Welker (21) and Jeramiah Posley (17).

Maplewood-RH (5-5) hosts Bayless on Friday, January 21 at 5:30 p.m. Lutheran North (2-7) goes on the road to play Priory on Friday, January 21 at 7 p.m.

