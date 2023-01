Maplewood-RH trailed by nine at halftime and five after three quarters but rallied for a 37-29 win over Brentwood Friday.

Abraham Nayou was the leading scorer for Maplewood-RH with 15 points and Eric Shaw added 10. The leading rebounder for Maplewood-RH was Micah Boone (10).

Maplewood-RH (10-10) travels to Bayless on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Brentwood (5-13) plays at home against Crossroads College Prep on Tuesday at 7 p.m.