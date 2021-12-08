Recap: Maplewood-RH triumphs over Crossroads College Prep

Tommy Welker had a game-high 27 points to lead Maplewood-RH to a 59-25 win over visiting Crossroads College Prep Wednesday.
Also finishing in double figures for Maplewood-RH were Micah Grawer (20) and Eric Shaw (10). Tate Morgan led the way for Crossroads College Prep with 9 points.
Maplewood-RH (1-3) plays at Blue Knights on Monday. Crossroads College Prep (0-1) visits Medicine and Bioscience on Wednesday, January 5 at 6 p.m.
