Recap: Maplewood-RH triumphs over Gateway Science Academy

Maplewood-RH triumphed over visiting Gateway Science Academy 76-33 Thursday.
The leading scorers for Maplewood-RH were Eric Shaw (20), Micah Grawer (17), Tommy Welker (17) and Jacob Miller (10).
Maplewood-RH (3-3) plays at home against STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Gateway Science Academy (1-5) plays at Valley Park on Friday at 6 p.m.
