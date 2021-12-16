 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Maplewood-RH triumphs over Gateway Science Academy
0 comments

Recap: Maplewood-RH triumphs over Gateway Science Academy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Maplewood-RH triumphed over visiting Gateway Science Academy 76-33 Thursday.

The leading scorers for Maplewood-RH were Eric Shaw (20), Micah Grawer (17), Tommy Welker (17) and Jacob Miller (10).

Maplewood-RH (3-3) plays at home against STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Gateway Science Academy (1-5) plays at Valley Park on Friday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News