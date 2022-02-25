 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Marion edges Mascoutah

  • 0

Marion defeated Mascoutah 40-38 in zero overtimes Friday at Olney Richland County.

Jack Seibert led the way for Mascoutah with 12 points and Justin King added 11.

Marion (12-8) plays at Olney Richland County on Saturday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Athletes of the week: Two of the most dominant wrestlers the region has ever seen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News