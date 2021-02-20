 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Marissa beats Lebanon, Illinois
0 comments

Recap: Marissa beats Lebanon, Illinois

  • 0

Marissa beat visiting Lebanon, Illinois 55-37 Saturday.

Andrew Schulte led Lebanon, Illinois with 10 points. The leading rebounders for Lebanon, Illinois were Andrew Schulte (9) and Ahman Terrell (8).

Marissa (1-2) plays at home against Dupo on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Lebanon, Illinois (1-3) goes on the road to play Valmeyer on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports