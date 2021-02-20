Recap: Marissa beats Lebanon, Illinois

Marissa beat visiting Lebanon, Illinois 55-37 Saturday.
Andrew Schulte led Lebanon, Illinois with 10 points. The leading rebounders for Lebanon, Illinois were Andrew Schulte (9) and Ahman Terrell (8).
Marissa (1-2) plays at home against Dupo on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Lebanon, Illinois (1-3) goes on the road to play Valmeyer on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
