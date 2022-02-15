 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Marissa downs New Athens

Marissa downed New Athens 44-37 Tuesday at New Athens.

Gannon Birkner led the way for New Athens with 14 points.

Marissa (13-11) visits Waltonville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. New Athens (14-15) visits Roxana on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

