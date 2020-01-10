Recap: Marissa downs New Athens
Marissa downed New Athens 60-52 Friday at New Athens.

Dylan Boone led the way for New Athens with 14 points and Joe Range added 12.

Marissa (10-5) travels to Odin on Monday at 7:30 p.m. New Athens (8-8) plays at Valle Catholic on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

