Recap: Marissa downs New Athens

Marissa downed New Athens 60-52 Friday at New Athens.
Dylan Boone led the way for New Athens with 14 points and Joe Range added 12.
Marissa (10-5) travels to Odin on Monday at 7:30 p.m. New Athens (8-8) plays at Valle Catholic on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
