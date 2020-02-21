Recap: Marissa rolls past Valmeyer

Marissa rolled past visiting Valmeyer 56-29 Friday.
Harrison Miller led the way for Valmeyer with 11 points.
Marissa (23-5) hosts Elkville Elverado on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Valmeyer (12-15) hosts Gibault on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
