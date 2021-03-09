Recap: Marissa topples Lebanon, Illinois

Marissa toppled Lebanon, Illinois 63-49 Tuesday at Lebanon, Illinois.
Chase White led the way for Lebanon, Illinois with 16 points and Andrew Schulte added 12. The leading rebounder for Lebanon, Illinois was Ahman Terrell (10)
Marissa (5-4) travels to Dupo on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Lebanon, Illinois (4-9) hosts Valmeyer on Thursday at 6 p.m.
