Recap: Marissa tops New Athens

Marissa topped New Athens 45-34 Thursday at New Athens.
-
Cardinal Ritter rallies to beat University City in overtime for district title
-
Boys basketball district roundup: MICDS finds groove against Normandy; Roosevelt wins first district title in 45 years
-
Kramer takes control to lift SLUH past Hazelwood Central
-
King makes most of surprise start, helps CBC down Webster Groves
-
Boys basketball spotlight: Mascoutah bands together for unbeaten start after coach's death, COVID-delayed season
Garett Harrell was the leading scorer for Marissa with 17 points and Nolan Cathcart added 12.
Marissa (3-4) will host Red Bud on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. New Athens (2-5) will host Lebanon, Illinois on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.