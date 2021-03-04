 Skip to main content
Recap: Marissa tops New Athens
Marissa topped New Athens 45-34 Thursday at New Athens.

Garett Harrell was the leading scorer for Marissa with 17 points and Nolan Cathcart added 12.

Marissa (3-4) will host Red Bud on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. New Athens (2-5) will host Lebanon, Illinois on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

