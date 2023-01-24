 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Marquette beats Oakville

Marquette beat visiting Oakville 62-44 Tuesday.

The Mustangs shot 64% (14 of 22) from the field, while Oakville was nine of 23 (39%). Sam McCandless led Marquette with 19 points, while Owen Walter finished with 12 and DJ Mays added 11. Colby Noblitt led the way for Oakville with 17 points and Tommy Hennessy added 11. The leading rebounder for Marquette was DJ Mays (8).

Marquette (11-4) goes on the road to play Nixa on Thursday at 7 p.m. Oakville (5-13) plays at home against Ladue on Friday at 7 p.m.

