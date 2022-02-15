 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Marquette breezes by Parkway South

  0

Marquette got double-doubles from Max Harris (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Andrew Young (14 points, 11 rebounds) defeating visiting Parkway South 67-47 Tuesday.

Marquette shot 57 percent (20 of 35) from the field, while Parkway South shot 40 percent (16 of 40). Also finishing in double figures for Marquette was Riley Schweain with 12 points. Jaylen Calloway led Parkway South with 17 points.

Marquette (9-13) travels to Jennings on Friday at 6 p.m. Parkway South (5-16) goes on the road to play Ladue on Friday at 7 p.m.

