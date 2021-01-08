Recap: Marquette defeats Parkway West

Marquette defeated Parkway West 54-48 Friday at Parkway West.
The Mustangs made 20 of 28 free throws (71 percent), while the Longhorns sank 7-12 (58 percent). Max Harris led the way for Marquette with 18 points and Hunter Hacala added 10. Tre' Bell led the way for Parkway West with 17 points and Logan Wich added 14. The leading rebounders for Marquette were Owen Marsh (10) and Andrew Young (9).
Marquette (8-2) travels to Francis Howell on Friday, January 15 at 5:30 p.m. Parkway West (7-3) travels to Clayton on Saturday, January 16 at 6 p.m.