 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Marquette defeats Parkway West
0 comments

Recap: Marquette defeats Parkway West

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Marquette defeated Parkway West 54-48 Friday at Parkway West.

The Mustangs made 20 of 28 free throws (71 percent), while the Longhorns sank 7-12 (58 percent). Max Harris led the way for Marquette with 18 points and Hunter Hacala added 10. Tre' Bell led the way for Parkway West with 17 points and Logan Wich added 14. The leading rebounders for Marquette were Owen Marsh (10) and Andrew Young (9).

Marquette (8-2) travels to Francis Howell on Friday, January 15 at 5:30 p.m. Parkway West (7-3) travels to Clayton on Saturday, January 16 at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Updated rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/6/2021Large schoolsLast Week1. CBC (3-0)12. Chaminade (4-1)23. Francis Howell (7-3)54. Pattonville (4-0)N…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports