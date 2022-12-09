 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Marquette downs Lutheran North

Marquette downed Lutheran North 66-58 Friday at St. Charles West.

Marquette shot 53 percent (19 of 36) from the field, while Lutheran North shot 48 percent (20 of 42). Jack Ahlbrand led Marquette with 14 points, while Sam McCandless finished with 14 and Owen Walter added 14. Bryce Spiller led the way for Lutheran North with 22 points and Davell Long added 14. The leading rebounder for Marquette was Sam McCandless (9).

Marquette (3-2) visits Lindbergh on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Lutheran North (4-3) plays at home against Hazelwood East on Monday at 7 p.m.

