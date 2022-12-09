Recap: Marquette downs Lutheran North

Marquette shot 53 percent (19 of 36) from the field, while Lutheran North shot 48 percent (20 of 42). Jack Ahlbrand led Marquette with 14 points, while Sam McCandless finished with 14 and Owen Walter added 14. Bryce Spiller led the way for Lutheran North with 22 points and Davell Long added 14. The leading rebounder for Marquette was Sam McCandless (9).