Recap: Marquette downs Parkway West

Marquette downed visiting Parkway West 55-47 Sunday.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Longhorns. Parkway West could only hit on two of five, while the Mustangs made 14 of 23. Owen Marsh led the way for Marquette with 20 points and Hunter Hacala added 16. Ja'Marion Wayne led the way for Parkway West with 14 points and Tre' Bell added 12.
Marquette (4-4) goes on the road to play Memphis University on Monday at 3 p.m. Parkway West (3-5) travels to Lafayette on Tuesday, January 7 at 7 p.m.