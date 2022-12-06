 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Marquette gets by Holt

Owen Walter posted 18 points and 12 rebounds to propel Marquette over Holt 67-64 Tuesday at St. Charles West.

The Mustangs dominated the boards, outrebounding the Indians 43-27. Also finishing in double figures for Marquette were Brody Owen (12), Max Radovilsky (11) and DJ Mays (10). Justin Hayes led Holt with 23 points, while Pierce Behrndt finished with 17 and Will Salonies added 14. The other leading rebounder for Marquette was Jack Ahlbrand (9).

Marquette (2-1) visits Fort Zumwalt South on Thursday at 6 p.m. Holt (2-3) travels to Ritenour on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

