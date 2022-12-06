Recap: Marquette gets by Holt

The Mustangs dominated the boards, outrebounding the Indians 43-27. Also finishing in double figures for Marquette were Brody Owen (12), Max Radovilsky (11) and DJ Mays (10). Justin Hayes led Holt with 23 points, while Pierce Behrndt finished with 17 and Will Salonies added 14. The other leading rebounder for Marquette was Jack Ahlbrand (9).