Recap: Marquette gets by Webster Groves

Owen Marsh scored 25 points to lead Marquette to a 72-69 victory over visiting Webster Groves Thursday.
The Mustangs were outstanding at the line, shooting 80% (16 of 20). The Statesmen made only four of six for the game. Also finishing in double figures for Marquette were Hunter Hacala (14), Anthony Caldwell (13) and Brendan Harter (13). Jacobie Banks was the leading scorer for Webster Groves with 28 points and Matt Enright added 13.
Marquette (13-13) plays at Lafayette on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Webster Groves (19-7) plays at SLUH on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.