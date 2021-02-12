 Skip to main content
Recap: Marquette handily defeats Hazelwood Central
Recap: Marquette handily defeats Hazelwood Central

Marquette handily defeated visiting Hazelwood Central 74-51 Friday.

The Mustangs were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 12 shots. The leading scorers for Marquette were Max Harris (24), Owen Marsh (16), Hunter Hacala (15) and Andrew Young (11).

Marquette (12-6) visits Parkway South on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Hazelwood Central (4-5) travels to Chaminade on Saturday at 1 p.m.

