Recap: Marquette handily defeats Hazelwood Central

Marquette handily defeated visiting Hazelwood Central 74-51 Friday.
The Mustangs were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 12 shots. The leading scorers for Marquette were Max Harris (24), Owen Marsh (16), Hunter Hacala (15) and Andrew Young (11).
Marquette (12-6) visits Parkway South on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Hazelwood Central (4-5) travels to Chaminade on Saturday at 1 p.m.
