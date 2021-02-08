Recap: Marquette rolls past McCluer North

Marquette rolled past visiting McCluer North 64-35 Monday.
Owen Marsh was the leading scorer for Marquette with 17 points and Anthony Caldwell added 12. The leading rebounder for Marquette was Owen Marsh (8).
Marquette (11-6) plays at home against Hazelwood Central on Friday at 7 p.m. McCluer North (2-1) will host Northwest Academy on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
