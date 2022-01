Andrew Young had a game-high 34 points to lead Marquette to a 70-55 win over Vianney Wednesday at Vianney.

Also finishing in double figures for Marquette was Jack Ahlbrand with 18 points. Brandon Hebrank led Vianney with 20 points, while Adam Sausele finished with 18 and Luke Walsh added 15. The leading rebounder for Marquette was Andrew Young (8).