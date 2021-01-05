 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Marquette tops Vianney
0 comments

Recap: Marquette tops Vianney

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Marquette topped visiting Vianney 69-59 Tuesday.

Owen Marsh led Marquette with 18 points, while Hunter Hacala finished with 15 and Max Harris added 10.

Marquette (7-2) visits Parkway West on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Vianney (4-4) plays at SLUH on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports