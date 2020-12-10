Recap: Marquette triumphs over St. Charles West

Marquette triumphed over visiting St. Charles West 57-14 Thursday.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Warriors. St. Charles West could only hit on one of three, while the Mustangs made 17 of 21. Owen Marsh led the way for Marquette with 13 points and Cade Woodfin added 13. The leading rebounder for Marquette was Carlos Bell (8).
Marquette (2-0) travels to Lindbergh on Tuesday at 7 p.m. St. Charles West (0-1) visits Winfield on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
