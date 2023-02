Kai King had 15 points and 11 rebounds to propel Maryville Christian past visiting North County Christian 64-24 Thursday.

Maryville Christian was sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 16 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Maryville Christian were Isaac Ballard (15) and Dawson Hendrick (10).

Maryville Christian (15-13) goes on the road to play Christ Our Rock on Friday at 7:30 p.m. North County Christian (2-10) hosts Medicine and Bioscience on Friday at 7 p.m.