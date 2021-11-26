 Skip to main content
Recap: Mascoutah beats Columbia
Mascoutah beat Columbia 58-40 Friday at Wesclin.

The Indians shot 63% (19 of 30) from the field, while Columbia was 15 of 29 (52%). Justin King led Mascoutah with 21 points, while Darien Singleton finished with 16 and Jack Seibert added 14. Sam Donald was the leading scorer for Columbia with 12 points.

Mascoutah (3-0) travels to Nashville on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Columbia (2-1) plays at Wesclin on Saturday at 6 p.m.

