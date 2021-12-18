 Skip to main content
Recap: Mascoutah beats Hillsboro, Illinois
Recap: Mascoutah beats Hillsboro, Illinois

Mascoutah beat visiting Hillsboro, Illinois 62-46 Saturday.

Darien Singleton led Mascoutah with 17 points, while Justin King finished with 12 and Jack Seibert added 12. The leading rebounder for Mascoutah was Jack Seibert (9).

Mascoutah (9-1) will host Triad on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Hillsboro, Illinois (4-3) plays at Gillespie on Monday, December 27 at 3 p.m.

