Michael Fox had a game-high 25 points to lead Mascoutah to a 58-42 win over Jerseyville Friday at Jerseyville.

The Indians were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 20 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Mascoutah was Jayden McCoo with 17 points. The leading rebounder for Mascoutah was Miles Ntekop (13).