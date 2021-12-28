Recap: Mascoutah breezes by Mater Dei

Jack Seibert had a game-high 28 points to lead Mascoutah to a 63-44 win over Mater Dei Tuesday at Mater Dei.
Also finishing in double figures for Mascoutah was Justin King with 18 points. The leading rebounders for Mascoutah were Jack Seibert (9) and Darien Singleton (9).
Mascoutah (13-1) hosts Nashville on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Mater Dei (7-6) will host Metro-East Lutheran on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
