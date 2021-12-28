 Skip to main content
Recap: Mascoutah breezes by Mater Dei
Jack Seibert had a game-high 28 points to lead Mascoutah to a 63-44 win over Mater Dei Tuesday at Mater Dei.

Also finishing in double figures for Mascoutah was Justin King with 18 points. The leading rebounders for Mascoutah were Jack Seibert (9) and Darien Singleton (9).

Mascoutah (13-1) hosts Nashville on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Mater Dei (7-6) will host Metro-East Lutheran on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

