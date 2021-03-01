 Skip to main content
Recap: Mascoutah defeats Alton Marquette
Mascoutah defeated Alton Marquette 36-30 Monday at Alton Marquette.

Jack Seibert led the way for Mascoutah with 11 points and Justin King added 10.

Mascoutah (10-0) will host Jerseyville on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Alton Marquette (3-6) hosts Gibault on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

