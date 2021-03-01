Recap: Mascoutah defeats Alton Marquette

Mascoutah defeated Alton Marquette 36-30 Monday at Alton Marquette.
-
Boys basketball district roundup: Jennings holds off Hazelwood East; U. City rolls to 58 second-half points
-
Thompson handles the pressure, makes free throw to lift Normandy past Whitfield in district opener
-
Moore and Hall muscle up to help McCluer North knock off rival McCluer
-
Boys basketball roundup: Ladue chops down Kirkwood; Fox upends Lindbergh
-
Belleville East stays unbeaten, stuns Edwardsville on Brown's half-court buzzer beater
Jack Seibert led the way for Mascoutah with 11 points and Justin King added 10.
Mascoutah (10-0) will host Jerseyville on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Alton Marquette (3-6) hosts Gibault on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.