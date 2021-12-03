Recap: Mascoutah downs Highland

Justin King had a game-high 27 points to lead Mascoutah to a 56-47 win over Highland Friday at Highland.

Also finishing in double figures for Mascoutah was Jack Seibert with 12 points. The leading rebounder for Mascoutah was Jack Seibert (9).

Mascoutah (5-0) goes on the road to play Marion on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Highland (2-3) plays at home against Triad on Friday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m.