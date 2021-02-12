 Skip to main content
Recap: Mascoutah downs Roxana
Mascoutah downed Roxana 54-46 Friday at Roxana.

Gavin Huffman led Roxana with 15 points, while Andrew Beckman finished with 12 and Parris White added 11.

Mascoutah (2-0) plays at Jerseyville on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. Roxana (2-3) plays at home against Vandalia on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

