Recap: Mascoutah handily defeats Highland

Mascoutah handily defeated visiting Highland 67-45 Friday.
The Indians were seven of nine (78 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Darien Singleton led Mascoutah with 23 points, while Justin King finished with 20 and Jack Seibert added 11.
Mascoutah (14-3) plays at home against Brentwood on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Highland (8-11) plays at home against Roxana on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.