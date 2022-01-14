 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Mascoutah handily defeats Highland
Recap: Mascoutah handily defeats Highland

Mascoutah handily defeated visiting Highland 67-45 Friday.

The Indians were seven of nine (78 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Darien Singleton led Mascoutah with 23 points, while Justin King finished with 20 and Jack Seibert added 11.

Mascoutah (14-3) plays at home against Brentwood on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Highland (8-11) plays at home against Roxana on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

