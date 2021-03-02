 Skip to main content
Recap: Mascoutah handily defeats Jerseyville
Recap: Mascoutah handily defeats Jerseyville

Mascoutah handily defeated visiting Jerseyville 65-41 Tuesday.

Sam Lamer was the leading scorer for Jerseyville with 15 points.

Mascoutah (11-0) visits Triad on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. Jerseyville (4-7) will host Waterloo on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

