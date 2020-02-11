Recap: Mascoutah rolls past Civic Memorial

Mascoutah rolled past Civic Memorial 62-32 Tuesday at Civic Memorial.
Mascoutah (13-12) plays at Edwardsville on Friday at 6 p.m. Civic Memorial (8-18) will host Rochester on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mascoutah rolled past Civic Memorial 62-32 Tuesday at Civic Memorial.
Mascoutah (13-12) plays at Edwardsville on Friday at 6 p.m. Civic Memorial (8-18) will host Rochester on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.