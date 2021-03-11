 Skip to main content
Recap: Mascoutah rolls past Civic Memorial
Recap: Mascoutah rolls past Civic Memorial

Mascoutah rolled past visiting Civic Memorial 69-39 Thursday.

Justin King led Mascoutah with 17 points, while Cedric Rhodes finished with 15 and Thomas Conroy added 13. Logan Turbyfill led the way for Civic Memorial with 13 points and Sam Buckley added 11.

Mascoutah (15-1) visits Wesclin on Saturday at 1:45 p.m.

