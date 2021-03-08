 Skip to main content
Recap: Mascoutah rolls past Highland
Mascoutah rolled past visiting Highland 52-22 Monday.

Justin King led Mascoutah with 10 points.

Mascoutah (13-1) travels to Waterloo on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Highland (4-6) travels to Jerseyville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

