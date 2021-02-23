 Skip to main content
Recap: Mascoutah rolls past Waterloo
Mascoutah rolled past visiting Waterloo 64-36 Tuesday.

Justin King led Mascoutah with 22 points, while Cedric Rhodes finished with 15 and Jack Seibert added 12.

Mascoutah (7-0) travels to Civic Memorial on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. Waterloo (3-3) hosts Highland on Thursday at 7 p.m.

