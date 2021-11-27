 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Mascoutah topples Nashville
0 comments

Recap: Mascoutah topples Nashville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mascoutah toppled Nashville 60-45 Saturday at Wesclin.

The Indians were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 20 shots. Darien Singleton led Mascoutah with 19 points, while Justin King finished with 16 and Jack Seibert added 11.

Mascoutah (4-0) plays at Highland on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Nashville (2-2) will host Cahokia on Saturday, December 4 at 2:45 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News