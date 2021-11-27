Recap: Mascoutah topples Nashville

Mascoutah toppled Nashville 60-45 Saturday at Wesclin.
-
Youngsters do their part as Fort Zumwalt North advances to Borgia tourney final
-
King, Mascoutah take over in second half, pull away for victory over Columbia
-
Abbey leads University City past host and back to Borgia tourney final
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Recap: Lift For Life triumphs over Metro-East Lutheran
The Indians were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 20 shots. Darien Singleton led Mascoutah with 19 points, while Justin King finished with 16 and Jack Seibert added 11.
Mascoutah (4-0) plays at Highland on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Nashville (2-2) will host Cahokia on Saturday, December 4 at 2:45 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.