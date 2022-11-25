 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Mascoutah tops Marion

Mascoutah topped visiting Marion 57-47 Friday.

Mascoutah (2-1) hosts Highland on Friday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. Marion (1-2) will host Althoff on Friday, December 2 at 6 p.m.

