Recap: Mascoutah tops Triad

Mascoutah topped Triad 59-49 Thursday at Triad.
Jacob Rudolphi led Mascoutah with 20 points and Cedric Rhodes added 17.
Mascoutah (12-0) travels to Mater Dei on Saturday at 1 p.m. Triad (6-4) hosts Waterloo on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
