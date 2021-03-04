 Skip to main content
Recap: Mascoutah tops Triad
Mascoutah topped Triad 59-49 Thursday at Triad.

Jacob Rudolphi led Mascoutah with 20 points and Cedric Rhodes added 17.

Mascoutah (12-0) travels to Mater Dei on Saturday at 1 p.m. Triad (6-4) hosts Waterloo on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

